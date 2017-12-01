Christmas events are on the way in Mablethorpe and Sutton

The festive season is almost here - and to celebrate, there will be lots of events to go and enjoy in the Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea areas.

Starting in Sutton on Sea, a Christmas Festival is taking place on Friday, December 8 from 1pm until 7.30pm.

Festive fun will take over the town’s High Street with a wide range of craft stalls, carol singing, fairground organ, pony rides, a barbecue and mascot race.

Plus there is going to be a special attraction - the Giant Globe Show, by Curious Creations, featuring Elvis the energetic elf show.

The early evening will also be a good time to be in town, as you won’t want to miss out on Father Christmas coming down the High Street at 5pm, heading towards his grotto.

This event is being organised by the Rotary Club of Alford and Mablethorpe.

The Big Local Coastal Community Challenge, with support from Mablethorpe and Sutton on Sea Town Council, is hosting a Magical Mablethorpe Christmas Extravaganza on Saturday, December 9.

Kim Parrinder from the CCC said that the Local Trust actively encourages Big Local areas to put on community events, as the money is for the benefit of local residents.

“There is much more happening this year as we wanted to put Mablethorpe on the map,” Kim added.

“The added bonus is that it should bring in more people to the town, which will also benefit local businesses.”

The event will be taking place on the High Street from 11am until 6pm.

There will be indoor and outdoor stalls, live musical performances, and the Earthbound Misfits will be making an appearance.

Plus, Santa will be in his grotto from 12 noon to 5pm at Gerardo’s in Victoria Road.

Also there will be a synthetic ice rink at the Station Sports Centre in the town going on all day - don’t miss out on these fun festive events!