Christmas hampers for farming people in hardship

The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RABI) will be distributing more than 650 hampers this Christmas, at a cost to the charity of up to £50,000.

RABI is the farming sector’s oldest and largest charity and supports families in financial need.

The charity, whose patron is The Queen, gives out around £2m every year to farming people of all ages across England and Wales.

Trish Pickford, head of welfare at RABI said: “I’ve occasionally been asked why we send out hampers; aren’t they old-fashioned, Dickensian even?

“The answer is they are perfect way to meet a basic need and at the same time bring joy and happiness to people whose lives are very difficult.”

The charity’s Christmas hamper campaign has been going for 12 years.

Typically, the hampers contain essential staples plus some festive treats such as mince pies, biscuits and chocolates.

The hampers usually contain a pack of Christmas cards – and the charity even sends its beneficiaries birthday and Christmas cards too.

Paul Burrows, CEO at RABI, said: “Christmas can be the loneliest time of the year for many, so the hamper campaign is really about recognising that. The knowledge that someone has thought about them this Christmas, that they are not alone, can lift the spirits – as can the child-like experience of opening up a hamper to see what unexpected treats lie inside.

“The people we send hampers too are often elderly and isolated.

“Many are widowed or missing loved ones. Some won’t get any other gifts this Christmas. Giving them a hamper shows someone’s thinking of them.”

You can donate to R.A.B.I’s Christmas hamper campaign at www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/rabi/christmas-hamper-campaign-2017

An individual hamper costs £50 while a double hamper for a couple costs £75.