Christmas Market cash for Louth Community Larder

The ‘Louth Independent Traders’ presented a £200 donation to the Louth Community Larder, based at the Trinity Centre, following the recent Christmas Market in the town centre.

The money was raised through donations from visitors meeting and having photographs with Father Christmas during the successful market on Sunday December 3.

Louth’s Community Larder is a food bank which supports those in the community who have little or no food. The project was initiated by the Team Parish of Louth, but engages with Churches Together in Louth & District and others in the local community.

• Visit www.teamparishoflouth.org.uk for further information and contact details.