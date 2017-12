Eastgate Union Church will be holding their annual Christmas soup lunch on Saturday (December 16), and everyone is welcome.

The Christmas soup lunches will be served from 12 noon, and will cost £2.50 per person, with an additional charge for sweets and hot drinks.

Go along and enjoy your lunch in friendly surroundings at the church (opposite the Morrisons supermarket in Eastgate) before finishing your last minute shopping.

There will be Christmas decorations to buy on the day.