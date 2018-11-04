Christmas Tree Festival will support St James’ Church, Louth

A Christmas Tree Festival will be held in St James’ Church, Louth, next month to raise funds towards the upkeep of the historic building.

The event will run between December 7-9, with setting up on December and dismantling on December 10.

Local businesses and groups are invited to participate to promote themselves, raise funds for the Church, and create a spectacular display in the run up to the festive season.

Participants will be responsible for purchasing or making and decorating a Christmas tree in a style of their choice to represent their business/group, which will then be displayed in the Church throughout the festival. The public will be invited to vote on the best tree, and prizes will be awarded to the different categories.

There will be a charge of £5 for trees over six feet, and £10 for smaller trees.

There will be refreshments and a variety of fund raising events including tombola, raffle and music throughout the Festival.

Contact Jane Fletcher on 07896 804915 (cjanefletcher@btinternet.com), or Sue Hamilton on 07985 247722 (susieham1854@gmail.com), or Greg Gilbert (greg.gilbert@teamparishoflouth.org.uk) to discuss your group’s requirements if you wish to take part in the festival.