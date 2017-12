Want to get rid of your Christmas Tree in the New Year? Then look no further.

The Rotary Club of Louth will take your tree away and chip it for you for a small donation of just £5.

All money will go to two local charities, the medical emergency service LIVES, and The Women’s Refuge.

To arrange a collection, simply e-mail xmastreecollection@gmail.com or ring between 9am -5pm weekdays on 01507 602298.

Collections will take place on Saturday January 6 and Sunday January 7.