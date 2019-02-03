‘Churches Together’ supports an amazing group of charities

An ‘amazing range of organisations’ have recently benefitted from generous grants presented by Churches Together in Louth and District.

Churches Together chairman, Mrs Lesley Dover, praised the four organisations that have each received cheques of £500, thanks to the good work they do for the benefit of local people.

Mrs Dover said: “We are pleased to offer some financial support to this amazing range of organisations who give such wonderful service to elderly and disabled people in Louth and the surrounding district.”

Those receiving a grant of around £500 are:

• Lincolnshire MS Therapy Centre. Funded by voluntary contributions, the Lincoln-based centre provides support and therapies to people with multiple sclerosis.

The grant will fund the replacement of worn out silicon masks and other equipment in the hyperbaric oxygen chambers. Patients from Louth attend for weekly therapy.

• The Getaway Club. Each week a bus takes around a dozen people with special needs for an evening of activities at Horncastle, where they meet up with 30-40 others, with ages ranging up to 85 at present.

Members of Louth Rotary and Lions clubs man the bus and join with volunteers from other local towns to make the evenings enjoyable for all who attend. The grant will be used to provide a new electronic bingo machine and other games.

• The Trinity Centre. It runs a number of lunch clubs for elderly and disabled people in Louth, and the grant will help to provide transport and meals for those needing this service.

• The Lincoln & Lindsey Blind Society. Churches together have been long term providers of assistance to them and this grant will help to purchase over 100 USB sticks for volunteers to take out to users of the weekly local news service.

• The Lincolnshire Wolds Riding for the Disabled Association. The association, based at Kenwick, provides therapy, achievement and enjoyment to people with disabilities in our local area.

The association, which relies on volunteers and donations to deliver their services, has over 30 riders and 10 carriage drivers of all age groups.

Mrs Dover explained: “There is still a balance of funds available for other suitable projects.

“An application form can be obtained from treasurer Ken James on 604163 or email kandmdunsford@talktalk.net.”

The income comes from the bequest of a house which was sold some years ago and the investment income from the Marion & Leslie Howe Fund is used to offer assistance to elderly and disabled people in Louth and across the district.