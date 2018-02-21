Clarriots Care worker nominated for care leadership award

A Clarriots Care employee from Mablethorpe, Lucy Hunter, has been nominated for the ‘Care Leadership’ award at the Lincolnshire Care Awards which will take place tomorrow evening (Thursday).

A Clarriots spokesman said: “Anyone who knows Lucy will know that this is a well-deserved nomination for a hard-working and dedicated member of our team.

“Lucy has only been with Clarriots for two years, but has made a big impact in that time with her views on how everyone in the social care sector can contribute to its ongoing improvement.

Lucy explained that her personal experience had first piqued her interest in a caring career.

She said: “My experience started when my grandad became ill. He quickly deteriorated with cancer and I provided support to my family members that cared for him, I remember wishing I could do more to help.

“This experience prompted me to apply for a part time Care Assistant job when I was able to and I found myself settling in very quickly and loving meeting new people and making a difference to their everyday lives.”

Lucy clearly made a good impression in her new role, being promoted to Team Leader after six months and then training to become a Care Coordinator a further six months later, a position that she held for the next year.

Lucy then took a Supervisor role with a family-owned company that helped to shape her outlook on the sector. She met a trainer who inspired and challenged her to think forward and outside of the box:

Lucy said: “I realised that even though I loved the care sector, I needed to show the same enthusiasm and push for change for the social care sector to continue to evolve and thrive. It was this outlook that encouraged me to consider the Care Coordinator vacancy when it was advertised by Clarriots.”

Lucy chose to join Clarriots after the company’s CQC report and the positive reviews she read on the internet sparked her interest. Upon looking into the company further, she agreed with the company vision and respected the Clarriots philosophy on delivering high quality care.

It is this philosophy that Lucy tries to live by every day in her role as Care Coordinator for the Lincolnshire area. Her role involves rostering all care calls, ensure that all staff are trained appropriately and supported continually through supervisions, appraisals and spot checks. She also works hard to conduct regular team meetings, client assessments and care package reviews.

As a main point of contact for care staff and home care clients, Lucy maintains records on all incidents, accidents and concerns, completes office and staff inspections and most importantly provides leadership to our Lincolnshire care team.

After being nominated for the ‘Care Leadership’ award, Lucy said: “It was all very surreal; I couldn’t quite believe it at first, but now I’m obviously very proud.

“I’m not sure if I did anything to stand out. I like to think that I complete my job role to a high standard and contribute to the social care sector the best I can. I often fundraise for different charities and I also champion Dementia care.

“I have been told since being nominated that it was my drive to change the social care sector for the better and my views on inclusion within the sector that encouraged my nomination.”

• Clarriots Care’s headquarters for the ‘Lincolnshire North’ area - where the company started its life back in 2008 - is based in Manby, near Louth.