Classic 60s film at Louth cinema

A classic 60s film based on a love story is the next movie set to be shown by Louth Film Club on Monday, (September 24).

The L-Shaped Room, a hard-hitting combination of love and a kitchen sink drama, is part of the film club’s summer festival of British classics.

In the film, a young, pregnant French woman, (played by Leslie Caron, fresh from Gigi) arrives in London and, finding only a seedy bed-sit, meets a variety of weird, wonderful and troubled characters.

The Brahms piano concerto (No. 1), played by Peter Katin, contrasts beautifully with all the bleakness.

Starting at 7.30pm, the film will be shown at the Playhouse Cinema in Cannon Street, Louth.

Tickets are £5 for LFC members, and standard cinema prices apply for non-member and concessions.

See full details on all LFC films in the current season by visiting: www.louthfilmclub.com.