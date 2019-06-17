Coastguard rescues mother and child near Theddlethorpe

A mother and child were rescued by Mablethorpe and Donna Nook coastguards last week after being cut off from the beach near Theddlethorpe.

The call out, at 8.46am last Friday (June 14), came after Humber Coastguard paged Mablethorpe and Donna Nook to attend the scene on the beach at Churchill Lane. A Coastguard Rescue Vessel (CRV) was also involved in the rescue operation.

A Mablethorpe Coastguard spokesman said: “The ops room put us through on a connecting call with the casualty.

“It was established they could see us and were able to guide the team straight to them.

“Once we arrived we found it was a mother and child and were about a quarter of a mile off Brickyard Lane.

“The team did a quick assessment on both casualties and both were fine and well.

“We put them in the CRV and drove them off the beach, back to safety near to where they were staying.”

The spokesman added: “As always if you see a coastal emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

