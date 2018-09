Kathy’s Kat and Kitten Rescue in Louth will hold a coffee morning this Saturday (September 8) at the Conoco Phillips Room at Louth Library.

The fundraising event will run from 10.30am until 12.30pm, and will include tea or coffee and biscuits (50p per person).

There will also be a cake stall, a tombola, a raffle, a book stall and bric-a-brac.

All funds raised on the day will go towards supporting the rescue centre to continue their good work with animals.