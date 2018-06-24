Collabro - which includes Louth area’s Thomas J Redgrave announce 2019 tour

Collabro is the world’s most successful musical theatre group and you have the opportunity to catch them at The Baths Hall next spring as part of their 2019 UK tour - ‘Road to the Royal Albert Hall’.

The band will be visiting Scunthorpe on February 18, another reason that the concert is worth travelling to is because one of the band members, Thomas J Redgrave is originally from the Louth area.

Tickets go on general sale this Friday, June 22, priced: £19.50/ £32.50/ £42.50/ VIP £99/ VIP £129.

Booking fee applies. To book, please visit: www.bathshall.co.uk.