Fire crews from Mablethope and Alford attended a combine harvester on fire in Rossa Lane, Trusthorpe last night, (Tuesday, August 21).

Crews attended the scene at around 7.15pm and there was severe fire damage to a large quantity of chaff in the engine compartment of the combine harvester.

The fire was put out using one hosereel jet, a triple extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera.

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue say the cause of the fire was heat from engine compartment igniting the chaff.