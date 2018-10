The Priory Hotel in Louth is proud to present a comedy night, which will be taking place this Friday, (October 19). The headline act will be TV and radio presenter, Josh Howie.

Doors open at 6pm, and the first act will perform from 8pm.

The evening will be hosted by Robyn Perkins, and other acts on the night include Joe Jacobs and Alex Love.

For tickets, priced at £10 per person, please visit: https://thepriorylouth.weebly.com/store/p31/October_19th_-_BBC_R4%27s_Josh_Howie.html.