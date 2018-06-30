Community bus ‘Hattie’ has been unveiled in Louth

A newly transformed open top bus that will be used for members in the community to interact has offically been unveiled in Louth.

Stagecoach East Midlands revealed the newly decked out community bus called ‘Hattie’ in Louth’s Market Place on June 15.

Hattie’s interior has been redesigned, with the new look including seating areas, tea and coffee making facilities, games and activities.

Michelle Hargreaves, Managing Director at Stagecoach East Midlands, said: ‘The event was a fantastic occasion and lots of people came along to the launch to have fun and see Hattie’s new look.”

Stagecoach East Midlands will be using the new space to encourage people to come together in the community and ‘Get chatty with Hattie’.

The event was aimed at older people to highlight that the bus can encourage those who are less active, or feeling isolated, to socialise in the community.

Stagecoach was also delighted to hand over a cheque for £1,000 to Age UK Lindsey, who provide support to vulnerable older people in the area.

Hattie will be touring the East Midlands and supporting Stagecoach in their efforts to bring communities together and also to provide a safe space for families, children and older people to meet, and ‘get chatty with Hattie!’