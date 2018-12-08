Community coffee celebration at Binbrook

An Anniversary cake was cut by local resident Shirley at The Plough, Binbrook, to celebrate the Community Coffee Mornings first successful year.

A special thank you was said to landlords Wayne and Lucy for their continued support in opening early, for supplying the tea and coffee and best of all for doing the washing up for at least 30 residents each month.

Shirley Wright cuts the celebration cake

The many local cake makers were also thanked.

Secretary of Binbrook & District WI, Hilary Harris explained how the community event had come about.

She said: “In 2017, the NFWI campaign to Alleviate Loneliness started and all WIs were encouraged to do something positive in their communities.

“Here at Binbrook we decided to arrange a coffee morning to mark World Kindness Day and it proved so popular we were asked to arrange more.”

The gatherings now happen on a monthly basis, with the next on Friday, January 18.

Locals of all ages are welcome.

The event runs from 10.30am until noon, with a cuppa and cake costing £1.

Hilary added: “All money is ‘ploughed’ back in to making sure this event continues for many years to come.”