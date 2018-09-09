Concert in Alford for brave Louth youngster Demi Knight

A charity music event is to be held in Alford on Saturday, September 15, to help cover the cost of cancer treatment for Louth girl Demi Knight. The event at the Half Moon Hotel will be headlined by Saskia Griffiths-Moore, with support from Paisley Atlanta, of Alford.

Saskia said: “I am delighted and very honoured to be performing at this event, and helping to raise funds for brave Demi.”

£10 from each sale goes to Demi’s campagin.

To get hold of a ticket, priced at £15, are available from: projectmusic500@gmail.com.