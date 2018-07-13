Confirmed: Mr Chips will re-open next month

A much-loved restaurant in Louth is set to re-open its doors to customers next month, more than two-and-a-half years after it closed.

Mr Chips, in Aswell Street, will begin trading again in early August under new ownership.

Mr Chips of Louth.

Oliver Crossland, who also owns The Ranch Steakhouse & Grill around the corner in Queen Street, will be taking the reins.

The 80-seat restaurant, which has been granted an alcohol licence, will once again be able to seat large parties - and the takeaway option will still be available for those who are on the move.

Mr Crossland is currently advertising for front of house staff, with 3-4 part time positions available.

For more updates, and to apply for one of the roles above, visit the new ‘Mr Chips of Louth’ page on Facebook.