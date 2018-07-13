Confirmed: Mr Chips will re-open next month

A much-loved restaurant in Louth is set to re-open its doors to customers next month, more than two-and-a-half years after it closed.
Mr Chips, in Aswell Street, will begin trading again in early August under new ownership.
Oliver Crossland, who also owns The Ranch Steakhouse & Grill around the corner in Queen Street, will be taking the reins.
The 80-seat restaurant, which has been granted an alcohol licence, will once again be able to seat large parties - and the takeaway option will still be available for those who are on the move.
Mr Crossland is currently advertising for front of house staff, with 3-4 part time positions available.
For more updates, and to apply for one of the roles above, visit the new ‘Mr Chips of Louth’ page on Facebook.