The Louth Rural Neighbourhood Policing Team is appealing for information after a conservatory window was broken in Holton le Clay at the weekend.

At around 7.30pm on Saturday (January 20), it appears that a stone was thrown at a conservatory window in Pinfold Lane, causing it to break.

If anyone has any information, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 116 of January 21