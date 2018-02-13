Consultation begins to end flood risk on East Coast

A consultation has been launched outlining the options available to manage the flood risk along the Lincolhnshire coast.

The Environment Agency (EA) will over the next six weeks visit locations between Saltfleet and Gibraltar Point so members of the public can have their say on its strategy.

Sutton on Sea is the first place the EA will visit.

The EA’s current flood defence work along the stretch of Lincolnshire’s coastline reduces flood risk for 20,000 residential homes, 1,700 businesses, 24,500 static caravans, 35,000 hectares of farmland and a bustling tourist industry.

The consultation will help the EA form a new strategy that will continue to manage coastal flood risk in the most sustainable way, keeping pace with climate change.

The new strategy will go to consultation later this year.

The EA has worked with partners and stakeholders to reduce a long list of possible coastal flood risk management options to a shortlist of six options, which are now being taken forward to public consultation.

Coun Malcom Gabbitas, East Coast flood warden, who has worked with the EA on the strategy, has already expressed his preference for groynes to be installed along the coast that potentially could create tourism boosting marinas.

All of the options being considered for consultation include a form of beach ‘nourishment’ – the process of putting extra sand on beaches to restore levels lost naturally to the sea.

The consultation dates are:

*February 14, 2pm-7pm at the Bacchus Hotel, Sutton on Sea.

*February 16: 10am-4pm at Gib Point Visitors Centre.

*February 21, 2pm-7pm at Embassy Theatre, Skegness.

*February 23, 2pm-7pm at Village Hall, Sea Road, Anderby

*February 27, 2pm, at Methodist Church, Saltfleet.

*March 5, 2.30pm at Village Hall, Chapel.