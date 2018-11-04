Coul you be the next Louth Town Councillor?

Louth Town Council will be co-opting a new councillor to join their team following a position which has now become available in the Trinity Ward.

Mayor of Louth, Councillor George Horton said: “The Town Council is looking to appoint a new councillor and we hope that anyone who feels they have something to offer will be prepared to put themselves forward.”

The council have given notice of the vacancy and will be inviting potential candidates to a meeting on Tuesday, November 20, so people can give a short resume about themselves, and their reasons for wanting to serve on the Town Council.

To become a councillor, you have to qualify under one the following criteria: 1. Registered as a local government elector for the Parish on the current Electoral Register.

2. Has during the whole of the previous 12-months occupied as tenant or owner of any land or other premises in the Parish.

3. His/her principal or only place of work in the previous 12-months has been in the Parish.

4. Has resided either in the Parish or within three miles thereof during the whole of the previous 12-months.

Anyone who wishes to be considered for this vacancy should apply by sending a letter, registering your wish to be a Town Councillor, confirming how you meet at least one of the qualifying criteria and confirming your contact details.

○Letters of application should be sent to the Town Clerk, Lynda Phillips at Louth Town Council, The Sessions House in Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9AJ, by Monday, November 12, or e-mail: clerk@louthtown council.gov.uk.