Could new idea solve Louth’s dog poo problems?

An example of a homemade dog poo bag dispenser.
An example of a homemade dog poo bag dispenser.

An innovative idea to solve the scourge of dog fouling on the streets of Louth has been given new hope - after the idea was originally dismissed by county council officials.

The idea - which involves attaching homemade ‘dog poo bag dispensers’ on lampposts around the town - was spotted by resident Vickie Crofts online, and she thought it would be a good community project for her Brownies group to carry out for the benefit of Louth.

The original email response from Lincolnshire County Council's streetlighting team.

The original email response from Lincolnshire County Council's streetlighting team.

Vickie told the Leader: “I saw the idea on another Facebook group and I know there is a problem with people not picking up after their dogs in Louth. I thought it looked like a great idea as a community project for my Brownies to be involved in.

“I started by contacting (town councillor) Dawn Blakey, as I thought it would be something I needed permission to do but I wasn’t sure where to start.”

Coun Blakey contacted Lincolnshire County Council, but an email from a senior lighting engineer responded bluntly: “I am sorry, but we do not wish such attachments to our street lights.”

Coun Blakey told the Leader: “In an ideal world there wouldn’t be a problem, but sadly we don’t live in an ideal world and dog walkers could be just caught out and forget to take a bag! If this idea helps then surely that’s a good thing!

“When Vickie approached me with this project for her Rainbow/Brownie group I thought it was brilliant!

“But sadly, (the county council’s streetlighting team) gave no reasons as to why they refused. It was just a flat no!

“We’ve asked for this to go on 15-20 lampposts around Louth, not every one, so I really don’t see the problem.”

When the Leader got in touch with the county council Councillor Richard Davies - the executive member for Highways - responded more positively to Vickie’s idea.

Coun Davies said: “I can certainly see the merit in this idea, and I’ll be asking our street lighting team to have a second look at this request. I’m sure we could find a way to support this.”

• Do you support the idea? Email louthleader@jpimedia.co.uk with your views.