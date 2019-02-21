Could new idea solve Louth’s dog poo problems?

An innovative idea to solve the scourge of dog fouling on the streets of Louth has been given new hope - after the idea was originally dismissed by county council officials.

The idea - which involves attaching homemade ‘dog poo bag dispensers’ on lampposts around the town - was spotted by resident Vickie Crofts online, and she thought it would be a good community project for her Brownies group to carry out for the benefit of Louth.

The original email response from Lincolnshire County Council's streetlighting team.

Vickie told the Leader: “I saw the idea on another Facebook group and I know there is a problem with people not picking up after their dogs in Louth. I thought it looked like a great idea as a community project for my Brownies to be involved in.

“I started by contacting (town councillor) Dawn Blakey, as I thought it would be something I needed permission to do but I wasn’t sure where to start.”

Coun Blakey contacted Lincolnshire County Council, but an email from a senior lighting engineer responded bluntly: “I am sorry, but we do not wish such attachments to our street lights.”

Coun Blakey told the Leader: “In an ideal world there wouldn’t be a problem, but sadly we don’t live in an ideal world and dog walkers could be just caught out and forget to take a bag! If this idea helps then surely that’s a good thing!

“When Vickie approached me with this project for her Rainbow/Brownie group I thought it was brilliant!

“But sadly, (the county council’s streetlighting team) gave no reasons as to why they refused. It was just a flat no!

“We’ve asked for this to go on 15-20 lampposts around Louth, not every one, so I really don’t see the problem.”

When the Leader got in touch with the county council Councillor Richard Davies - the executive member for Highways - responded more positively to Vickie’s idea.

Coun Davies said: “I can certainly see the merit in this idea, and I’ll be asking our street lighting team to have a second look at this request. I’m sure we could find a way to support this.”

