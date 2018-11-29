Council denies Remembrance Sunday parking ticket claims

Lincolnshire County Council has denied claims that parking wardens deliberately targeted motorists on the morning of Remembrance Sunday, while people attended services.

Over the last fortnight, the Leader received comments from residents claiming that they had heard many motorists in the area had been given a ticket while paying their respects on November 11.

However, last week, Councillor Richard Davies, Executive Member for Highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “Only two parking tickets were issued on Remembrance Sunday in Sutton on Sea.

“Both were issued in the early afternoon to vehicles that had overstayed in a limited waiting bay by around 30 minutes.

“We realise a lot of people wished to attend the various memorial services taking place that day, which is why it was important for us to ensure the parking bays weren’t being monopolised, and everyone had a chance to pay their respects.

“You should also remember that there are a number of car parks in the town for those wishing to stay for longer than an hour.

“If any motorist believes that they were wrongly ticketed, I would advise them to submit an appeal as per the advice on the penalty notice.”