Councillors support good causes in the Louth area

Councillors have recently supported local good causes through East Lindsey District Council’s ‘Councillor Community Grants’ scheme.

The grants awarded include:

• Louth Couns Fran Treanor and George Horton gave £600 to the Zero Degrees show chorus to help fund costs for an expert singing coach.

• Tetney Coun Stuart Watson awarded £376.90 to the 2nd Tetney Rainbows to help them purchase a laptop and other resources.

• Coun Watson also awarded £250 to Louth Navigation Trust to help with costs of designing a Tetney Lock Slipway.

• Mablethorpe Couns Tony Howard and Graham Cullen awarded £200 to Mablethorpe, Trusthorpe & Sutton On Sea Mens Shed to purchase building materials.

• Couns Howard and Cullen also awarded £400 to The Meadows Trusthorpe Neighbourhood Watch to assist with newsletter production and printing, and a further £400 to Mablethorpe & District Motor Club to help with costs for their free family fun day.

• Coun Howard also awarded £100 to the Open Circle of Friends group to help buy two new outside doors.

• Legbourne Coun Adam Grist awarded £250 to St. Peters Church, Raithby, for a replacement fence.

• Coun Grist also awarded £500 to Legbourne and Little Cawthorpe Community Centre to help with repair costs of a glass-washer and fitness equipment.

• Louth Coun Ros Jackson has awarded £400 to the Air Training Corps (ATC) 1228 Louth, to go towards the purchase of a training laptop.

• Binbrook Coun Richard Fry has awarded £200 to Elkington Parish Council to help refurbish the Parish Notice Board.