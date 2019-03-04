Councillors support good causes in the Louth area

Councillor Community Grants
Councillors have recently supported local good causes through East Lindsey District Council’s ‘Councillor Community Grants’ scheme.

The grants awarded include:

• Louth Couns Fran Treanor and George Horton gave £600 to the Zero Degrees show chorus to help fund costs for an expert singing coach.

• Tetney Coun Stuart Watson awarded £376.90 to the 2nd Tetney Rainbows to help them purchase a laptop and other resources.

• Coun Watson also awarded £250 to Louth Navigation Trust to help with costs of designing a Tetney Lock Slipway.

• Mablethorpe Couns Tony Howard and Graham Cullen awarded £200 to Mablethorpe, Trusthorpe & Sutton On Sea Mens Shed to purchase building materials.

• Couns Howard and Cullen also awarded £400 to The Meadows Trusthorpe Neighbourhood Watch to assist with newsletter production and printing, and a further £400 to Mablethorpe & District Motor Club to help with costs for their free family fun day.

• Coun Howard also awarded £100 to the Open Circle of Friends group to help buy two new outside doors.

• Legbourne Coun Adam Grist awarded £250 to St. Peters Church, Raithby, for a replacement fence.

• Coun Grist also awarded £500 to Legbourne and Little Cawthorpe Community Centre to help with repair costs of a glass-washer and fitness equipment.

• Louth Coun Ros Jackson has awarded £400 to the Air Training Corps (ATC) 1228 Louth, to go towards the purchase of a training laptop.

• Binbrook Coun Richard Fry has awarded £200 to Elkington Parish Council to help refurbish the Parish Notice Board.