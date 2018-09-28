Couple from Louth celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

A couple from Louth have said the secret to their 65 years of happy marriage comes down to ‘love, honesty and a slice of good luck’.

Jeff, (86), and Joyce, (87), Hand marked their milestone anniversary last week, (September 17), and celebrated the big day with a small family party at their home and also received a card from the Queen.

Jeff was born in Alvingham and Joyce originated from Ingoldmells.

The couple said they met in their teenage years at the local Methodist Chapel in Addlethorpe near Ingoldmells.

The village was just down the road for Joyce and Jeff spent time there in the summer visiting his grandparents.

Joyce said: “We both started off as friends and it turned into something more, and it all went from there.”

The couple were married in that same church were they met in 1953, and had three children together, the late Philip, Kevin and Karen.

They moved to live in Alvingham as Jeff was a farmer and live there until their retirement in 1999.

Mr and Mrs Hand then decided to sell up the farm and move into Louth and have lived in the town ever since.

The couple both enjoy gardening, with Jeff also being a keen golfer. They also love to spend time with their seven grandchildren and two great- grandchildren.

We asked the couple what their secret to marriage was, and Jeff answered: “I would say it’s down to love, honesty and a slice of good luck, and we have had a great life together.”