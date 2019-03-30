Crazy socks raise awareness for Down’s Syndrome in Louth

Members of the newly formed Rotary Interact Club at King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth, have taken part in an international event to raise awareness for Down’s Syndrome.

Traditionally, people wear the craziest, most colourful and brightest odd socks they can find for the day, but to maintain the school uniform and to give the event a higher public profile, students were encouraged to peg an odd sock onto the fence around the school field instead.

Visible to students, staff and members of the public, the fence made quite a spectacle and raised smiles as well as interest in the event.

Interact clubs organise at least two projects every year, one that helps their school or community and one that promotes international understanding.

Sponsors from the Rotary Club of Louth mentor and guide the ‘Interactors’ as they carry out projects and develop their leadership skills.

For more information about Interact, email louthrotary@gmail.com.

You can also visit www.worlddownsyndromeday2.org for more information about Down’s Syndrome.