Crime prevention help in Mablethorpe this weekend

A property marking engagement event will take place in Mablethorpe this Saturday (April 6).

The event, outside the Co-op on Seacroft Road between 10am and 2pm, will see the local Neighbourhood Policing Team be on hand to offer the following advice and services:

• Crime prevention and home security along with providing free property-marking kits for the home, bike, and caravan.

• Micro chipping of mobility scooters and cycles to help deter thieves (£6.50 each). Ultraviolet property marking will also be available.

• High-visibility/reflective items, vests, rucksack covers, flashing arm bands, purse bells, and mobile phone safety harnesses will be on sale.

Other information will be available regarding scams, Internet security, and social media safety tips.