Alford man ‘continued to claim benefits’ despite change in circumstances

A man has been sentenced after pleading guilty to continuing to claim Carer’s Allowance benefit that he was no longer entitled to.

Paul Robinson, 55, of Conlie Close, Alford, failed to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions about a change of circumstances which he knew would affect his entitlement to Carer’s Allowance, namely that he was working and his earnings were above the prescribed levels.

Robinson pleaded guilty to this offence – which took place between November 2014 and November 2016 – when he appeared before Lincoln magistrates on August 21.

He also pleaded guilty to a second identical offence, which was dated between March 2017 and April 2018.

For these two charges, Robinson was handed a 12 month conditional discharge.

He was also ordered to pay £85 in court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

The defendant’s guilty plea was taken into account by the magistrates when sentencing.