Alford man ‘stole gin for partner’

A man who stole gin from a petrol station was doing so for his partner, who had since died, a court has been told.

Neil Wayne Watts, 44, of Alder Place, Alford, admitted two offences of theft when he appeared at Boston Magistrates’ Court last Wednesday (July 24).

Prosecuting, Marie Stace said he was seen on CCTV on April 3 and April 18 going into Bilsby Filling Station, about a mile from his home, and stealing the gin. He fully admitted it to police when he was interviewed and told them he had a ‘drink problem’.

The court heard Watts had community orders imposed for shoplifting in March, and again in August last year.

Mitigating, Chris Hogg said Watts had had a drug and alcohol problem in the past, and both community orders had treatment orders attached to them.

However, he said, he does not have a drink problem now, as he used to do, and he had stolen the gin for his partner, who had since died of alcohol poisoning.

The magistrates imposed a 12 month conditional discharge and ordered him to pay £79 in compensation and £105 in costs and charges.