Alvingham man jailed for trespass and theft

An Alvingham man has been sentenced to 16 weeks in jail after pleaded guilty to trespassing at a business premises and stealing from within.

Shaun Thomas Smith, 30, of Lock Road, entered Graham Davis Commercials, Grimsby, as a trespasser on January 31 and stole a bank card, cash, and car keys from inside.

Smith indicated a guilty plea when he appeared at Grimsby Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday (February 4).

The court sentenced him to 16 weeks in prison.

The offence was deemed to be particularly serious, as it was aggravated by the defendant’s record of previous offending.