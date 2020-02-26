Appeal after silver worth more than £10k stolen in burglary near Alford

Police are appealing for information after a burglar stole silver worth more than £10,000 from a property near Alford

The property on Main Road, Withern, was burgled at some point on December 7-8.

Several high-value items, including a unique ring which was custom-made in the Middle East, were taken. Other items include bowls and plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting Incident 271 of 8 December 2019, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, putting “the incident number in the in the subject line;

Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.