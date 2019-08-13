BREAKING NEWS: Serious assault in Louth

A man has been left with serious head injuries after an assault in Louth town centre.

Lincolnshire Police have today (August 13) launched an appeal for witnesses to a serious assault in Charles Street at 6am on Saturday, August 10.

Police say it is alleged two male suspects assaulted the victim resulting in a serious head injury.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “We are particularly keen to trace the occupants of a red coupe vehicle that was being driven along Charles Street around that time who may have witnessed this assault or may have dashcam footage.”

Two men, aged 32 and 17, have been arrested in connection with this incident and have been released on bail.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on the non-emergency number 101 and quote reference 79 of August 10.

Alternatively, email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.