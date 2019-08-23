Burglars target two village homes near Louth

Louth Police are asking residents to remain ‘extremely vigilant’ after two identical burglaries in local villages this week.

In a statement, a Louth Police spokesman said: “In the last 24 hours, two burglaries have been reported in the rural in Marshchapel and Saltfleet.

“Both methods are identical, in that rear patio door windows have been smashed to gain entry and, once inside, it appears cash and jewellery have been targeted with untidy searches being made by offenders. Occupants for both properties were away on holiday.

“The Marshchapel offence occurred in Church Lane between evening of Tuesday August 20, and 6pm on Wednesday August 21. Incident number 377 of 21/8/19 refers.

“The Saltfleet offence occurred in Warren Road sometime since the weekend, and was discovered on Thursday afternoon at 12.25pm. Incident 178 of 22/8/19 refers.

“If you have any information regarding either of these offences, please call 101 and quote the relevant incident number.”

The police spokesman added: “Please remain extremely vigilant. It is clear properties are being targeted deliberately because of their vulnerabilities and with the owners being away. Again, anything suspicious should be reported immediately on 101.”