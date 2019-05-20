Can you assist Keddington Road burglary investigation?

Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Louth last week - in which a selection of jewellery was stolen.

On Friday (May 17) at 4.51pm, officers were called to an address in Keddington Road following a report of a burglary.

Detectives have since discovered that a selection of jewellery has been stolen, including bracelets and watches.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have seen anything, and may be able to help detectives with this investigation.

There have been no arrests at this stage.

To contact Lincolnshire Police, call 101 and quote incident number 369 of May 17.

You can also email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk and quote the incident number in the subject line.

Alternatively, call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.