A white Audi has been deliberately damaged in the car park at the Co-op supermarket in Northgate, Louth.

The incident happened between 10pm and 11pm on Thursday evening (February 6).

The perpetrator is believed to have used a metal drain cover from the supermarket’s loading bay, near Eve Street, to caused damage to the vehicle.

If you witnessed anything, or if you have any information, contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 151 of February 7.