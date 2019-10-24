Cast your vote to support your favourite local market!

East Lindsey residents are invited to support their local markets in the public vote for Britain’s Favourite Market at this year’s Great British Market Awards.

Voting is now open, and residents can show their support by voting for the markets at Louth, Mablethorpe, Alford, Mablethorpe or Spilsby.

Organised by the National Associations of British Market Authorities (NABMA), the annual awards scheme recognises the best markets throughout the country across a range of awards, including Best Food Market, Best Indoor Market, and Britain’s Favourite Market.

Residents can vote for their favourite market by going to www.nabma.com/vote before entries close on November 30.

ELDC’s Portfolio Holder for Market Towns and Rural Economy, Councillor Adam Grist, said: “The Great British Market Awards give us a chance to recognise and reward the role the markets play in attracting visitors to the area.

“It’s also an opportunity to say thank you to the fantastic traders we have in East Lindsey for the tireless work they put in to making our markets special.”