Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man caught on CCTV in Louth.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with a shoplifting offence.

Do you know this man? EMN-180510-145954001

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “The incident occurred in Lucks of Louth, on Eastgate.

“Two jackets and two jumpers were reported stolen.

“If you have any information, call 101 with incident reference number 196 of 18 September.