CCTV of woman released after credit card stolen in Trusthorpe

CCTV has been released of a woman police want to trace in connection with a stolen credit card.

The credit card was reported missing following a burglary at a property on Sutton Road, Trusthorpe on 28 June.

Wanted by police in connection to a stolen credit card

It was then used to purchase goods from a local shop.

If anyone recognises the woman in the picture, please get in touch with police by one of the following ways:

* Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference (246 of 28 June) in the subject box;

* Call 101 quoting reference number 246 of 28 June;

* Call the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org

