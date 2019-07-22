CCTV: Police seek man over £50 fraud in Sutton on Sea

Police would like to speak to this man, who they believe may have information about a fraud in Sutton on Sea last month.

On Friday June 21 a man entered the Bacchus Hotel, in High Street, and bought a drink, using a £50 note.

Do you recognise this man?

The same man then asked for two £50 notes to be changed. Despite security checks being carried out at the time the notes were later found to be counterfeit.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting incident number 35 of June 22.

Alternatively, email Force.Control@lincs.pnn.police.uk putting “Incident 35 of June 22” in the subject line.

You can also contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.