Lincolnshire Police would like to speak to this man who may have information about a fraud offence in Louth earlier this month.

A bank card was reported lost on the evening of Thursday June 6 in Aswell Street.

The following day, the same card was used at the Esso garage in Newmarket. It was then used to make three further contactless transactions.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting incident number 390 of June 7.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.