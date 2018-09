Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man who may have information about an incident of criminal damage in Mablethopre.

At 5.05am on August 18, a window was smashed at the Paper Rack, in Seacroft Road.

If you believe you can help, call calling 101, quoting the reference 18000394401 or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with the reference 18000394401 in the subject box.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymnously on 0800 555 111