CCTV has been released of a man police want to speak to in connection with a theft in Louth.

Officers are appealing for help in identifying this man as it is believed he may be able to assist their inquiries into the theft of a DVD from Morrisons in Eastgate, Louth on Friday February 15.

Do you recognise this man?

A Deadpool 2 DVD was stolen at around 1pm and anyone who recognises this man should call 101 quoting incident 242 of 15 February.

To report anonymously please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.