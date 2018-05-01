CCTV released after theft from woman in Louth shop

CCTV has been released on a man police would like to speak to in connection with a theft in Louth.

At around 11.45am on Wednesday April 25, a woman was in B&Q on Fairfield Industrial Way in Louth when her watch fell off her wrist as she was standing at the till. She realised it was missing once she and her husband were back at their car and went back into the store to try to find it.

They spoke to staff and reviewed CCTV, which showed a man nearby picking up the watch from the floor before putting it in his pocket and leaving the store.

Police would like to talk to the man shown in the CCTV image in connection with the enquiry.

If you recognise him please contact police on 101, quoting incident number 168 of 25/04/2018, or by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference incident 168 of 25/04/2018 in the subject box