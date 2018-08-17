CCTV released after theft of gin from Louth shop

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a theft from a Louth shop.

On Tuesday, August 14, between 10am and 1pm, a white man in his 30s described as average build, bald with stubble and wearing a black and grey hoodie, blue jeans and black trainers entered the Co-Op store on Newbridge Hill, Louth.

The man reportedly placed bottles of gin in his jacket and down his trousers, before leaving the store with a female and placing the bottles into a small black car.

If you can help police with their enquiries, call 101 quoting incident number 18000 385 617, or email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk with reference 18000 385 617 in the subject box.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org