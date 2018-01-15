CCTV released after woman's purse stolen and cards used in Louth supermarket

Police are appealing for help to identify a man who may be able to assist us with our inquiries into a theft from Morrisons in Eastgate, Louth.

Between 4pm and 4.30pm on Saturday December 30 a woman was shopping in the store, leaving her handbag in her trolley. On arriving at the till she has noticed her purse was missing.

Do you recognise this man?

Her bank then contacted her to say her bank card was used to make seven contactless payments at McColls on Eastgate, shortly after her purse had been stolen.

Police would like to trace the individual pictured to see if he can assist with our enquiries. If you recognise him please call 101 quoting incident 293 of 30/12/2017.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.