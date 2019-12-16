Christmas picture board stolen in Eastgate

A festive picture board was stolen from the street in Eastgate, Louth, yesterday evening (Sunday December 15).

The board, featuring a snowman and a reindeer, is believed to have been taken at some point after 8pm last night.

It was situated outside the Colorgrafix camera shop, near the junction between Eastgate and Northgate.

Gary Denniss, from the Louth Independent Traders group, said that volunteers took ‘a lot of time and trouble’ to provide the board.

Mr Denniss said: “It was an asset to the town, for anyone to use for fun. But some herbert has decided to steal it.”

He added that believes it must have been taken away in a vehicle, such as a van, due to the weight and size of the board.

• If you know where the board is, contact Dawn Jackman via private message on Facebook, or contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.