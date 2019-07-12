Cigarettes stolen from Mablethorpe shop

Police are looking to identify this man following the theft of cigarettes from The Paper Rack shop in Seacroft Road, Mablethorpe.

At around 6.50am on Wednesday (July 10), a man asked for two packets of cigarettes but took them and left the store without making any attempt to pay for them.

Police are looking to speak with this man as part of their inquiries.

There are a number of ways to report to us if you recognise him:

• By emailing control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference incident 33 of 10/07/2019 in the subject box.

• By calling the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference incident 33 of 10/07/2019.

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org