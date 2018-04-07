Concern for missing man with his cats, last seen in Mablethorpe

Police are asking for your help in finding a missing man who may be in a distressed state.

Christopher Berry, aged 45, is believed to have his cats (in a cat basket) with him. He is from Utterby but last seen this morning in Mablethorpe.

Officers are very worried about Christopher's state of mind.

Police do not have a current photo, but Christopher is described as white, 5'8 with a full bushy, greying beard. He is wearing a baseball cap, black top, white t-shirt and dark trousers.

Call 101 with incident number 136 if you can help