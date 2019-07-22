Couple fined £1,000 after fly-tipping investigation at Alford pumping station

A fine of over £1,000 has been handed to two Alford residents who failed to respond to an Enforcement Notice issued in relation to a fly tipping investigation.

Liam Dodds and Raven Clayton of 36 Willoughby Road, Alford, have been fined £1,023.42 each after East Lindsey District Council issued a Notice to them as part of an investigation into suspected fly tipping at the Pumping Station in Jolly Common Lane, Huttoft, in March.

The Council took the action to proceed to Court under Section 108 of the Environment Act which makes it an offence not to respond to the Notice. The case was heard at Boston Magistrates Court and both were found guilty of not responding to the notice in their absence.

Service Manager for Enforcement, Jo Parker, said; “People who fail to co-operate with environmental crime investigations carried out by the Enforcement team will be prosecuted”.

The Council takes fly tipping and its associated offences seriously; if fly tipping is witnessed, it can be reported at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/flytipping or on 01507 601111.