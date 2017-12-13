Deadline in two days to complete police survey on hate crime

There are just two days left to take part in a survey being carried out to help organisations in Lincolnshire tackle hate crime.

Lincolnshire’s Community Safety Partnership wants to understand more about the nature and extent of hate crime in the county.

Hate crime is any incident which is motivated by hostility or prejudice towards any aspect of a person’s identity, including race, gender, disability, ethnicity or sexuality.

Chairman of the Hate Crime Delivery Group, chief inspector Daniel Whyment, said: “Improving everyone’s knowledge of how hate crime occurs and giving victims the confidence to report incidents, is critical to tackling this issue.

“To do this it’s vital that we listen to our communities and this is a genuine opportunity for people to share their experiences with us.”

The Hate Crime survey is available to complete electronically on the Safer Communities website, which can be accessed www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lincolnshire-community-safety-partnership

Alternatively, you can also find paper copies at your local council.

The survey is anonymous, however there is an opportunity to leave contact details for anyone who wants to talk in more detail about an incident.

Visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/lincolnshire-community-safety-partnership/131674.article to complete the survey.

The survey closes this Friday, December 15, 2017.